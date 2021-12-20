TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.85 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

