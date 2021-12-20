Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

