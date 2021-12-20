Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 335,281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

