Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.62. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

