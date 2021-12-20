Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.44. The company has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

