Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $101.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

