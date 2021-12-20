Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IAA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in IAA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

