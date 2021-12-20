Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.00 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

