Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

