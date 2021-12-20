Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,034 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

