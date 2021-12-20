TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $123.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.68.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.