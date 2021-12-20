TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $107.15 and last traded at $105.05, with a volume of 2850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

