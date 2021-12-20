The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in November

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $192.63 on Monday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $187.88 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

