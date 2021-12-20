The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 296,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

