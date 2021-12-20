The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €345.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($387.64) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($370.79) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($382.02) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($330.34) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($404.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €331.40 ($372.36).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €252.70 ($283.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €272.25 and a 200-day moving average of €291.24. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

