The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 22.20 Price Target for Clariant (AEX:CLN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 22.20 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 target price on Clariant in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Clariant has a 12-month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12-month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

