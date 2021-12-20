The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $387.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

