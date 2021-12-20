The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CFO Sells $1,389,700.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 882,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

