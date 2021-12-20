The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. 18,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,651. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,707,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.