The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $107,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 148.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

MOS opened at $36.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

