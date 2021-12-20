The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

PNC stock opened at $197.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

