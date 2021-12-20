The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $220.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.61.

NYSE:PNC opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.06. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 500.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

