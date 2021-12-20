The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.62. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,401. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $349.72. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.