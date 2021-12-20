The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post sales of $234.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $949.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SHYF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 438,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,198. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

