The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.99 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

