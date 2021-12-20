The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 2,150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

