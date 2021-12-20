Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.48 million, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

