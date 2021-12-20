Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRY. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

THRY stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.03. Thryv has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $41.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

