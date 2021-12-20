Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

