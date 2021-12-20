TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TLGA remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Monday. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. TLG Acquisition One has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

