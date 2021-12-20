Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Toast has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

