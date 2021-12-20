Top Glove Co. Bhd. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

TGLVY stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

