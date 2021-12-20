Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

