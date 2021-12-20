TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $14.24 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

