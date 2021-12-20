Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,821. The company has a market capitalization of $657.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

