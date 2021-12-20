Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 328,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 878,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after buying an additional 328,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

TNL stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

