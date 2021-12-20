Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post $54.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.65 million to $67.64 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $221.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

