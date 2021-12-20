Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

