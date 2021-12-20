Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.

TMQ opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.53. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 89,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

