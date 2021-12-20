Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.