Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $307.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.88 and a 200 day moving average of $285.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.83.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

