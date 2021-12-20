Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 556,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,338,000 after acquiring an additional 555,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $145.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

CZR opened at $87.91 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.