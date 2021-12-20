Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $214.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

