TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 293.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

