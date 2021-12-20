TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.76).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 505.60 ($6.68).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.