Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tuniu by 12.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tuniu by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tuniu by 344.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

