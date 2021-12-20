TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Sells $43,575.40 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSP stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $7,437,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

