Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,052 shares of company stock worth $31,723,709. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

