Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

