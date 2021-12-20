Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 655,537 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

